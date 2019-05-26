|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. "Red" Russell.
|
|
Memorial service
View Map
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Russell, John E. "Red" TROY John E. Russell, "Red," 78, now in the loving arms of Jesus, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side after a long battle with lung cancer, on Saturday May 18, 2019, at his home. Born on September 20, 1940, in Pittstown, John was the son of the late Earl and Bessie (Cate) Russell. John graduated from Troy High School then served in the U.S. Navy. He spent his career doing what he loved working for Country Pontiac, Caprara's Auto Body and The Auto Shop from which he retired. John loved spending time with his family, he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, taking long car rides, country music and watching the New York Yankees. Most of all he treasured vacationing with his adoring wife. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, he will be missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Georgia (Adams) Russell; his children, Michael Russell, Carla (Doug) Homiak and John Russell; his grandchildren, Michael Russell, Melissa Russell, Michael DeMayo, Ashley Brandley, Danielle Brandley, Amber DeMayo, Douglas (Kazie) Homiak and Kassandra (James) Babb; his siblings, Evelyn (Hans) Streton and Charles Russell; he is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by siblings, Minnie, Lawrence, Ruby, William, Robert, Alice, Charlotte and his best friend and fishing buddy, Donald "Beaver" Bevis. A special thank you to all of John's doctors, Palliative Care, and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, in the First Baptist Church, 15 North Main St., Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|