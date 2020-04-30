|
Traver, John E. TROY John E. Traver, 58, passed away on April 27, 2020. Raised and educated in Troy, he was the son of Frank Traver and Barbara Coulson Traver. John graduated from Lansingburgh High School, class of 1980, he earned his bachelor's degree in physics and atmospheric science from SUNY, Albany and his master's degree in secondary education also from SUNY Albany. He was a member of the Eagle Scouts, Adirondack 46er, the Fort Orange Stamp Club and an avid golfer at Frear Park. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Barbara Traver; his sisters, Joan Traver and Joy Jones; his niece Laura Jones; his uncles, George (Kathy) Traver, Danton Coulson and John (Paulette) Coulson; and his good friend Carol Foglio. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private and burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to Epilepsy Foundation donate.epilepsy.com. Online condolences please visit mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020