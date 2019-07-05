John Earl Brandon II

Obituary
Brandon, John Earl II ALBANY John Earl Brandon II, 63, son of the late John and Betty (Carter) Brandon, departed this life on June 24, 2019. Johnnie leaves to celebrate the life he lived two daughters, Alicia M. Brandon and Sheneria S. Brandon; two grandchildren, Chance Rusher, Cyre' Rusher, and a furry grand Parker Brandon; five sisters, Vivian Brandon, Patricia McGhee (Michael), Cynthia Brandon-Arnold, Esq. (Roggie), Sondra J. Brandon, and Michelle Byrd (Earl); and one brother, Curtis Brandon (Christina) Services will be held in the Metropolitan New Testament Baptist Church, 105 2nd St., Albany on Saturday, July 6.Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019
