John Edward Anderson
Anderson, John Edward VESTAL, N.Y. John Edward Anderson, of Vestal, N.Y., formerly of Watervliet, passed from this life early in the morning of September 1, 2020. Born in Troy, as the only child to Ralph and Mary (Dwyer) Anderson, he was a graduate of LaSalle Institute of North Greenbush, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, with intermediary service in the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. He spent his entire working career with International Business Machines. Ed was a member of the Jaycees, Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, Broome County Seniors Golf Association, VFW, and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He was predeceased by his father and mother; and his wife of sixty-four years, Joan Teresa (Bover) Anderson. He is survived by his loving family, including sons, Brad (Patricia) Anderson, Daniel (Karen) Anderson, Thomas (Michele) Anderson; and daughter, Betsy (Larry) Anderson. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kristen (John) Belfield, Erik (Julie) Anderson, Peter (Tracy) Anderson, Joanna (Daniel) Oliver, Alex Dunham, Jake Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Matthew Anderson, and Michael Anderson. He is further survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Anderson, Brennan, Connor, Dylan, Benjamin, Nora, Theo, Charlie, Indiana, Faith, Abigail, and Hannah. He adored his sixty-four years of marriage to Joan, along with vacations with his family to the New Jersey shore, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Cocoa Beach, Fla. Golf was a passion, playing as often as possible, and volunteering with the B.C. Open. He led a full life, married the love of his life, traveled the world, and enjoyed being the patriarch of his family. He will be truly missed. We want to thank all of his devoted and loving caregivers, Ed's Angels, including Sabrina, Fran, and Chrissy, as well as Drs. Liu and Ram, as well as his loving daughter Betsy, who provided the best care imaginable during his final years.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
Chris and I both have very fond memories of your Dad. He was always so kind and personable. He will be greatly missed! You all will be in our thoughts and prayers!

Cheryl and Chris Gates
Cheryl Gates
Friend
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
I feel privileged i got to be there for some of ur journey. I will never forget ur stories and all the knowledge I learned from u. I will truly miss u. Ur my favorite guy!
Sabrina Harrington
Friend
September 3, 2020
Mr. Anderson was a kind and very well loved man, who will truly be missed. Our hearts go out to all his Family.
Kathleen & Jim Spatafora
September 3, 2020
Brad, Patti and family, please know that Kat and I are thinking of you. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dave and Kat Fanning
Friend
