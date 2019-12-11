|
Edwards, Dr. John EAST GREENBUSH Dr. John Edwards, 86 years, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany on January 5, 1933, at Albany Medical Center to Maximillian and Evelyn Edwards. After graduating from Chatham High-School, John enlisted in the United States Navy in January of 1952. He proudly served his country on the destroyer U.S.S. Haily during the Korean War and was discharged with honors.While home on leave during the war John fell in love with Marguerite Pelletier of Cohoes. They were married in 1956 and soon moved to Davenport, Iowa so John could begin studying chiropractic at the leading university in the country, Palmer College of Chiropractic. Shortly after graduation, John and Peg returned to the Capital District in 1959 to open Edwards Chiropractic Office. They settled in East Greenbush, where they would stay for the rest of their lives. Edwards Chiropractic was one of the first progressive health clinics in upstate New York and served the suburban and rural communities of Rensselaer county until John reluctantly retired after 52 years of practice. He mentored many young chiropractors who are now active all over the United States and are forever grateful for his guidance and wisdom. "Doc" Edwards was one of the last true breed of American country doctors. He served generations of families during his long career and it was not beneath him to accept payment from local farmers in produce, eggs, or freshly butchered livestock. Tips on secret trout fishing spots were also welcome.John was an active outdoorsman who relished trout fishing in the many rivers and creeks of upstate New York. He enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks or sailing, kayaking and hiking the state and national parks with his kids and grandchildren. John loved his back-yard garden and enjoyed landscaping and maintaining his beloved hedges. His finely manicured pine trees graced the corner of Columbia Turnpike and Sunset road for decades. Dr. Edwards was an active member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community in East Greenbush where all of his children attended elementary school. He served for many years as an usher at Sunday masses and volunteered as part of the grounds keeping and maintenance crews. John served as district 10 president of the New York State Chiropractic Association and was an active member of many civic organizations including the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Chamber of Commerce, Palmer College Alumni Association, American Chiropractic Association, and International Chiropractic Association. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful caregiving team, Kim, Carrie, Eve, Natalie and Robin, that has helped to care for both John and Peg over the past two years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marguerite Edwards; three brothers, Michael Edwards, Richard Edwards, and Paul Edwards; five children, Thomas (Susan) Edwards, Timothy (Sharon) Edwards, PollyAnn (Chris) Coyne, Peter (Teresa) Edwards, and Daniel (Xiao Li) Edwards; nine grandchildren, Nathan, Hannah, Carissa, Lucas, Kateri, John, Bryan, Matthew, and Nicholas; and five great-grandchildren, Chase, Savannah, Mia, Evelyn, and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Church, 663 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, or the Salvation Army.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019