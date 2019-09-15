Albany Times Union Obituaries
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
John F. Bakerian


1958 - 2019
John F. Bakerian Obituary
Bakerian, John F. ALBANY John F. Bakerian, 61 of Albany, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Troy on April 2, 1958, he was the only son of the late John and Merle (Laurin) Bakerian of Waterford. John was a 1976 graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School, and worked at Freihofer Bakery in Albany for more than 30 years until his retirement in 2012. He was an avid New York Giants and Mets fan. He also loved to watch old re-runs of the Three Stooges. He is survived by his children, Jessica L. (Mike) Slauson, John F. Bakerian Jr., and Evan C. Bakerian. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Ava and Harper Slauson; his sister, Deborah Hutton (Stan Haas); and nephews, Christopher Shelley (Mariana), and Matthew Hutton. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, David. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 3 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with John's family at the funeral home on Saturday, October 19, from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL, 34110.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019
