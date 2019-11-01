Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
John F. "Jack" Contois

John F. "Jack" Contois Obituary
Contois, John "Jack" F. LOUDONVILLE John "Jack" F. Contois, 97 of Loudonville and formerly of Latham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born on July 20, 1922, in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Francis X. and the late Helen (Mooney) Contois. He was educated at Sacred Heart School in Cohoes and La Salle Institute in Troy and was a graduate of the Watervliet Arsenal Apprentice Program. Jack proudly served the U.S. Army during World War II from October 1942 to February 1946. He married the former Patricia Sennett on April 19, 1963, and the two cherished a devoted and loving union of 50 years prior to her passing on June 5, 2013. Jack worked as a tool maker in the Process Engineering Section at the Watervliet Arsenal for many years, retiring in 1980. He is survived by his children, John F. Contois Jr., and Carol L. Contois; his two cherished grandchildren, Molly E. and Matthew N. Maron; and his nephews, Dennis and David Contois. He was predeceased by his brother Francis X. Contois Jr. A memorial Mass for Jack will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 25 115th St., Troy. Interment with military honors will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of John Contois may be made in Jack's memory to St. Augustine's Restoration Fund, 25 115th St., Troy, NY, 12182. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2019
