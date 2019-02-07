Darnowski, John F. ALBANY John F. Darnowski entered eternal life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Brother of the Reverend Margie Tuttle. Born in Brooklyn, John grew up in Maspeth, Queens. He attended St. Adalbert Catholic School, Mater Christi High School in Astoria, St. Francis College, and NYU where he received an M.A. in history. He worked for state of New York as an administrator in the Social Services Department, from which he was retired, and lived in Albany. A member of the Victorian Cultural League, John was a voracious reader in the areas of ancient history and theology and loved to share his knowledge and insights. He was also interested in civic affairs, local and global events, music of all kinds, and film. He will be missed for his generous spirit, sense of humor, and loyalty to family and friends. With sadness we share the news of the death of John F. Darnowski, brother of the Reverend Margie Tuttle, on February 3, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, in the Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 8, at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the Reverend Margie Tuttle at 224 West 11 St., Apt. 3, New York, NY, 10014, or [email protected] Lord, for your faithful people life is changed, not ended. When the body of our earthly dwelling lies in death we gain an everlasting dwelling place in Heaven. Lord, grant eternal rest, forever in the radiance of your light. Amen. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019