|
|
Dwyer, John "Jack" F. WEST SAND LAKE John "Jack" F. Dwyer, 73, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late James Edward Dwyer Sr. and Julia Swiderski Dwyer; and husband of Martha Monroe Dwyer. John and Martha had resided in the Sand Lake area for 41 years. John was chief of surveillance for the Watervliet Arsenal, retiring in 1998. After his retirement, John was a project engineer at Smith Control in Hudson. John served in the Army National Guard and was active Army for four months in 1972. He was an amateur HAM radio operator, enjoyed computers and was a private pilot who loved to fly. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors in addition to his wife, include his children, Deborah Lown-Wagner of Galway, Linda Marie (John) Lown-Tweedie of Averill Park, and George Henry (Kimberly) Lown Jr. of Stephentown; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carol Ann Small. He was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel and James Dwyer. Relatives and friends may call at St. Henry's Church 39 Old Route 66 in Averill Park on Tuesday, January 7, from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated by Reverend Thomas F. Holmes, Pastor. Interment will be in the New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John F. Dwyer to the P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020