Hoffman, John "Jack" F. COHOES John "Jack" F. Hoffman, 73 of Cohoes, passed away suddenly on June 7, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John Hoffman and Virginia (Clark) Hoffman. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Joyce (Whell) Hoffman; their children, Jason, Tonya, Terry and Brian; 13 grandchildren; and many cousins and friends. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. Jack graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1964 and worked a variety of jobs before enlisting in the National Guard. He remained a Guardsman for ten years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in the military police. During his service, he received numerous commendations as an expert marksman. Upon his discharge, he was honored by his contemporaries as an elite E.V.O.C. (Emergency Vehicle Operator Instructor), a 100-hour driver training program that provides recruits with the special driving skills needed to operate vehicles under demanding police patrol conditions. His knowledge gained in the service enabled him to become a Troy police officer, a position in which he distinguished himself as a model officer both in the office and on patrol. Jack was meticulous in everything he did, as evidenced by the fact that his police reports were used to teach new recruits how to write written reports, both in content and structure. He retired with the rank of police sergeant after 20 years of service. He remained active in the community as a member of the Police Marksman Association, the NRA, the Brunswick Lodge











