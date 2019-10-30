Kennedy, Col. John F. ELFERS, Fla. Col. John F. Kennedy U.S. Army Retired died October 25, 2019. Born in Cohoes, he graduated from LaSalle Institute, class of 1940. He entered the U.S. Army Reserve in 1940, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1941. He was ordered into active duty in 1942 and served as an infantry unit commander during World War II in the European Theater of Operations, participating in five campaigns. He was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, with two oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Legion of Honor, Chevalier (France). American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, World War II. After the war, he continued service in the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard including full time service in command and staff officer positions, in addition to completing several U.S. Army branch service schools, including the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Following retirement, he performed, research with the New York Military Museum in Saratoga Springs. He retired from service in 1981 with the rank of colonel. He resided in New Port Richey, Fla. John was a member of the following organizations: American Legion Paradise Post 79, Holiday Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10167, , Purple Heart, St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus, and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, at Our Lady Queen of Peace. He is survived by his wife Judy Kennedy; a daughter Kerrie Raum; niece Kathleen Freeman; nephews John M. Kennedy and nephew Joseph Carl Kennedy Jr.; and nieces Mary Kennedy Parson, and Brittany Freeman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his interment on Thursday, October 31, at 11 a.m. in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville with full military honors. LaSalle Institute will provide an Honor Guard at the cemetery. If attending please meet at the cemetery entrance at 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday in St. Thomas Aquinas Church. in New Port Richey, Fla.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019