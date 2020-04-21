Kienzle John F. NASSAU John F. Kienzle, 75, of Nassau passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center on April 18, 2020, from a heart attack. John was born on April 1, 1945, in Allentown, Pa. and lived most of his early life on Long Island in Patchogue, N.Y. He was the son of Fred and Florence (Morreale) Kienzle. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia C. (Evertsen) of Nassau. He was the son-in-law of Mary Evertsen of Cohoes; the brother-in-law of John Howard Evertsen (Maryellen) of Rotterdam, James Evertsen of Cohoes, and Maryellen Evertsen of Cohoes. He is also survived by two nephews, Shawn and Matthew Evertsen of Brooklyn. John graduated from Patchogue High School in 1963, received his B.A. from Albany State University in 1967, an M.A. from New York University in 1969 and did graduate studies in Middle Eastern History at Princeton University. He taught global studies and history at Maple Hill High School in Castleton for 36 years and was an adjunct professor at several colleges. John was a passionate and energetic teacher known for his use of period costumes, music and love of history. John was selected as Schodack Teacher of the Year in 1996-97 and was awarded the Capital District Council for Social Studies Neiderberger Award for 1999. He had many varied interests like astronomy, sailing on Lake George, playing the keyboard, traveling, ham radio and Civil Air Patrol. He was always generous especially in giving out free 'Kienzle' pens to all his friends and everyone he met. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nassau. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Albany and the service will be private due to current health concerns. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Schodack Central Schools Scholarship fund in John's name. Checks should be made out to: Schodack CSD and sent to 1477 South Schodack Road, Castleton, NY 12033. Online remembrances may be made to Ray Funeral Home's web page at www.rayfuneralservice.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020