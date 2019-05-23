Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
6th and Broad Street
Waterford, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
6th and Broad Street
Waterford, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Villanova, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McAtee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Father John F. McAtee O.S.A.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Father John F. McAtee O.S.A. Obituary
McAtee, Father John F. O.S.A. WATERFORD Father John F. McAtee O.S.A. the Parochial Vicar for both St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and St. Augustine Church in Troy died suddenly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Father McAtee also served as the spiritual director for the local chapter of the Augustinian Seculars. He was born on January 26, 1940, in Philadelpia, and was the son of the late Francis A. McAtee and Dorothy Johnson. He was received into the Order of St. Augustine as a novice on September 9, 1957, professed simple vows on September 10, 1958, and was ordained on February 12, 1966. Previous to his assignment in Waterford and Troy, Father McAtee had served in campus ministry at Villanova University, Villanova, Pa. after returning from 25 years of missionary work in various parishes in Japan. He also served as a missionary in South Africa. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 6th and Broad Street, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing in the church on Saturday prior to the Mass from 9 - 10:30 a.m.Another Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova, Pa. at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in the Augustinian plot at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in Father McAtee's memory to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA, 19085. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now