McAtee, Father John F. O.S.A. WATERFORD Father John F. McAtee O.S.A. the Parochial Vicar for both St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and St. Augustine Church in Troy died suddenly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Father McAtee also served as the spiritual director for the local chapter of the Augustinian Seculars. He was born on January 26, 1940, in Philadelpia, and was the son of the late Francis A. McAtee and Dorothy Johnson. He was received into the Order of St. Augustine as a novice on September 9, 1957, professed simple vows on September 10, 1958, and was ordained on February 12, 1966. Previous to his assignment in Waterford and Troy, Father McAtee had served in campus ministry at Villanova University, Villanova, Pa. after returning from 25 years of missionary work in various parishes in Japan. He also served as a missionary in South Africa. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 6th and Broad Street, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing in the church on Saturday prior to the Mass from 9 - 10:30 a.m.Another Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova, Pa. at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in the Augustinian plot at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in Father McAtee's memory to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA, 19085. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary