John F. "Jack" Santora
Santora, John "Jack" F. BRUNSWICK John "Jack" F. Santora, 84 of Brunswick, passed into eternal rest Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020, at his son's residence with his loving family beside him. Jack was born in Troy on July 29, 1935, and was the son of the late Michael and Rose Bagarose Santora. Jack graduated from LaSalle Institute in Troy. Jack enjoyed going to Saratoga Race Course, but the passion in his life was always his family. He is survived by his children, Rena (Buzzy) Mulqueen of Wynantskill, John Santora of Brunswick and Rose (William) Kane of Wynantskill; his grandchildren, William Kane, Kayla Mulqueen and Brittany Kane; and the mother of his children, Marie Casale Santora. He is also survived by his two brothers, Michael (Gladys) Santora and Anthony (Charlotte) Santora. He was predeceased by his sister Irene Santora. Jack is also survived by his dear friend Tim Strife. The funeral service for Jack will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with The Very Reverend Anthony Ligato officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m. Face masks and the CDC regulations of social distancing will be in place. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's name made be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
Funeral services provided by
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
336 3rd Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bocketti Funeral Home
