Sleasman, John F. "Jack" COLONIE John F. Sleasman "Jack", 93 of Albany, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Born in Albany he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Anna Camadine Sleasman. Predeceased by his son, John F. Sleasman, Jr. "Jacky" who passed in 1957. Beloved husband of 72 years to Patricia F. Karl Sleasman. Jack attended Albany High School and was on the baseball and football teams. He proudly served as a deep sea diver on the Amphion in the U.S. Navy, South Pacific during World War II. He would always be so proud to show anyone and everyone his Navy picture. Jack worked for NY Central Railroad, Stilsing Electric, retired member of Albany Electrical Workers Local 724/236. He was a lifetime member of West Albany FD, Station 2. He was a coach for West Albany Little League and an active member with Colonie Pop Warner. He was an avid Giant's fan, loved dancing, music , movies, candy and family time. Beloved father of Patti Shelli (Ron) of Latham, Mary "Kathy" Nardolillo (Peter) of Colonie, Linda M. Sleasman (life partner Bob Avellino) of Latham, Tom Sleasman of Mrytle Beach, S.C., Michele Small-Dittmer (Fred) of Colonie, Kimberly Becker (John) of Voorheesville; dear grandfather of Chris (Ashley), Mike (Jamie), Amber (Jordan), Jennifer (Bobby), Jaclyn (Bruno), Shaun, Thomas (TJ), Stephen Jr., Amanda (Brian), Marissa, Joseph; and 14 great-grandchildren. All services will be private. To leave condolences or share pictures with the family please visit the funeral home website. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020