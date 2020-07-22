Tremblay, John F. COHOES John F. Tremblay, 86 of Cohoes, passed away at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, on Monday, July 13, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Lontka Tremblay. John was a lifelong resident of Cohoes and graduated from the Cohoes public schools. John also attended Syracuse University. He was in the U.S. Army for six years and received an honorable discharge in 1963. He was an electrical engineer for General Electric for many years. John was a project manager for several buildings and facilities in the local area. John enjoyed an active lifestyle of skiing, windsurfing, running and cycling. John and Ellen loved to travel to Cape Cod, Florida, Hawaii, Aruba, and St. Thomas along with many visits to family. John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen Hogan Tremblay of Cohoes; his daughters, Cathleen (Willy) Higgins of Bedford, Mass., Constance (Mark) Matousek of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Michele (Richard) Gazza of Tilton, N.H. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexander, Haley and Cameron Matousek, Sarah and Kathryn Higgins, and Justin Paganetti; his niece, Staci (Steve) Scott and their children, Ian and Reid; as well as his nephew, Dan (Brandy) Hogan and their daughters, Chloe and Olivia. John is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Daniel (Kathleen) Hogan and Stanley (Nancy) Hogan. He is predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Thomas Tremblay; and by his sister-in-law, Mary (Marsh) Mason. The Tremblay family would like to thank all the health care professionals and staff at the Samaritan Hospital, The Wesley Community, the Veteran's Hospital, Albany, and the Saratoga Hospital. We would like to extend special thanks to the team at the Eddy Visiting Nurses, especially Consuela and Diane. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes, in the fall. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
.