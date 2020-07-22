Tremblay, John F. COHOES John F. Tremblay, 86 of Cohoes, passed away at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, on Monday, July 13, 2020, after an extended illness. The Tremblay family would like to thank all the health care professionals and staff at the Samaritan Hospital, The Wesley Community, the Veteran's Hospital, Albany, and the Saratoga Hospital. We would like to extend special thanks to the team at the Eddy Visiting Nurses, especially Consuela and Diane. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes, in the fall. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
.