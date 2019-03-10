Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Walsh Jr.. View Sign

Walsh, John F. Jr. GUILDERLAND John F. Walsh Jr., 59 of Guilderland, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. John was born in Rockville Center, N.Y., the son of the late John F. Walsh Sr. and Margaret Mulholland Walsh. His family moved to Guilderland when he was a child. He was a graduate of Guilderland High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and Clarkson University. After graduating, John moved to Cleveland where he was introduced to his future wife and was "adopted" by the Crowleys. John was employed as a civil engineer by Kubricky Construction, BBL, Burt Crane & Rigging, Kiewit Eastern, before retiring to fulfill his dream of being his own boss. John's sometimes serious nature camouflaged his heart of gold and great passion for his children, his family, his friends, and his work. His skill at measuring people gave him a circle of loyal and lifelong friends, with which he shared his quick wit and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke. John is survived by his better-half Margaret "Peggy" Crowley Walsh; his children, Anne K. Walsh of Boston, and Sean T. Walsh of Guilderland; his siblings and their spouses, Kathy and Marty Moakler, Patti and Rich Praetorius, Janet and Len Clickman, Margaret Walsh, Sharon and Fritz Carter, Noreen and Ken Hoose, and Tracy and Ken DeRagon; and by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother- in-law Ron Grippe. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Tuesday at 9 a.m., and from there to Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather in the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. Monday for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. His most recent passion was encouraging young students to gain technical skills and consider skilled trades, in memory of John please encourage someone to be open to opportunities outside of the traditional classroom. In memory of John's mother, those who wish may make memorial contributions to The Teresian House, teresianhouse.org . To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Hans Funeral Home

