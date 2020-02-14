Carey, John Francis MALTA John F. Carey, 64 of Malta, died suddenly February 12, 2020, at home. John was born June 13, 1955, at Fort Dix, N.J., to Robert and Margaret (Johnson) Carey. In addition to his wife Cindy (Box) Carey; he leaves to lovingly cherish his memory, his daughter Gina (David) Kowalski; and three adoring grandchildren, Leah, Christopher (CW) and Gracie-Jo. John is also survived by his siblings, Bill (Cathy) Carey, Stephen (Mary) Carey, Patricia Carey, Diane Carey, Dan (Brenda) Carey, Bob Carey, and Susan (John) Martterer; and many adoring nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. John grew up in South Troy, graduated Troy High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he received an honorable discharge after 2 1/2 years of service. He was a steel worker at Portec in Troy for 15 years then became a registered respiratory therapist, a career he retired from in 2018. His favorite part of respiratory care were the times he spent at the Double H Ranch Camp Inspiration where he provided care to kids in a fun and relaxing environment. Aside from his family and many friends, John loved music (especially the Grateful Dead), being outrageous with his daughter and grandchildren, pranking people, and going off on new adventures. He relished life and laughter. In any crowd, John was at the center of any group laughing uproariously at his many jokes and funny stories. To say that he will be missed is a huge understatement. A tribute service will be held in his honor on Sunday, February 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, 39 E. High St., Ballston Spa, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Double H Ranch at www.doublehranch.org/donate. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020