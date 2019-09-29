Craven, John Francis EAST GREENBUSH John Francis Craven, age 85 of East Greenbush, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his daughter, Jann Craven Leonard; John is survived by his children, Susan (Timothy) Fox, and Stephen (Estelle) Craven; son-in-law Thomas Leonard III; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by best friend and former spouse Linda A. Craven. John's grandchildren, Evan and Adam Fox, Amanda, Emily, and Michael John Craven, and Jessica, Victoria, and Rebecca Leonard, were a source of joy in his life. Born in Cohoes to Laurence and Jane Craven, he grew up in West Sand Lake. Upon graduating from Averill Park High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably until 1958. He then attended SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Albany, receiving his bachelor's degree and master's degree in education. John's passion for learning was reflected in his career as a teacher and principal with the East Greenbush Central School District, where he served for over 25 years, retiring in 1989 from Red Mill Elementary School. The family would like to thank Dr. John Rosenberger and the staff at Albany Medical Center Hospital for their kindness and expert care. At John's request, there will be no funeral services. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Friends wishing to honor John's life may make contributions in his memory to the East Greenbush Community Library, 10 Community Way, East Greenbush, NY, 12061.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019