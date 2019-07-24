Gallerie, John Francis TROY John Francis Gallerie, 61 of 2nd Avenue, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Troy, John was the eldest son of the late Francis A. Gallerie and Doris M. Pettinger (Kevin) Prior. A loving son and brother, a friend to all he met: John enjoyed music, carpentry, and was a talented artist. Survivors in addition to his mother include his brother, Scott (Andrea J.) Gallerie Sr.; his sisters, Lisa M. (Chris Sheldrick) Lane, Maria R. (Tim Terzian), and Andrea M. (Anthony Van DeLoo) Gallerie; aunts, uncles, many cousins, and nieces and nephews. John's family would like to thank John's caregiver, Trudy Weldon for all she had done for John. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 6:30 p.m. The family request donations in John's memory be made to Trudy Weldon, 815 2nd Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 so she may continue to provide for those in need. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019