Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Brammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Brammer Obituary
Brammer, John G. COHOES John G. Brammer, 64, died on October 14, 2019. Son of the late Norman and Edna Rowe Brammer; father of Justin Brammer; brother of Muriel Richard, Norman "Bud" (Dorie) Brammer and the late Arnold Warner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Calling hours on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Visit MarraFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marra Funeral Home
Download Now