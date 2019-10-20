|
Brammer, John G. COHOES John G. Brammer, 64, died on October 14, 2019. Son of the late Norman and Edna Rowe Brammer; father of Justin Brammer; brother of Muriel Richard, Norman "Bud" (Dorie) Brammer and the late Arnold Warner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Calling hours on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Visit MarraFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019