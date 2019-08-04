Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
John G. Fedorowicz


1930 - 2019
John G. Fedorowicz Obituary
Fedorowicz, John G. SCHODACK John G. Fedorowicz, 88, of Schodack, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. John was born December 6, 1930, in Schodack; the son of Anthony and Elizabeth (Erb) Fedorowicz. He was owner / operator of John Fedorowicz Excavating/Snow Plowing and John Fedorowicz Excavating. John was also a founding and lifetime member of the Nassau Sportsman's Club. He was predeceased by wife, Doris Fedorowicz; siblings, Katherine Fitzpatrick, Genevieve and Anna Fedorowicz, Christopher, Anthony and Vincent Fedorowicz. Survivors include daughter, Barbara Marchese; sons, John (Laura) Fedorowicz Jr., Donald (Joanmarie) Fedorowicz, Vincent (Nicolette) Fedorowicz; grandchildren, Laura Rossignol, Leata (Greg) Sloan, Melissa ( Richard ) Groves, Dawn Fedorowicz, Donald Jr. (Tiffany) Fedorowicz, Amy Fedorowicz, Megan Chapman, Vincent (Christina) Fedorowicz, Anthony (Michele) Fedorowicz. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Wednesday, August 7, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk. in Rensselaer. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Community Hospice.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019
