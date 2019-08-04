|
|
Fedorowicz, John G. SCHODACK John G. Fedorowicz, 88, of Schodack, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. John was born December 6, 1930, in Schodack; the son of Anthony and Elizabeth (Erb) Fedorowicz. He was owner / operator of John Fedorowicz Excavating/Snow Plowing and John Fedorowicz Excavating. John was also a founding and lifetime member of the Nassau Sportsman's Club. He was predeceased by wife, Doris Fedorowicz; siblings, Katherine Fitzpatrick, Genevieve and Anna Fedorowicz, Christopher, Anthony and Vincent Fedorowicz. Survivors include daughter, Barbara Marchese; sons, John (Laura) Fedorowicz Jr., Donald (Joanmarie) Fedorowicz, Vincent (Nicolette) Fedorowicz; grandchildren, Laura Rossignol, Leata (Greg) Sloan, Melissa ( Richard ) Groves, Dawn Fedorowicz, Donald Jr. (Tiffany) Fedorowicz, Amy Fedorowicz, Megan Chapman, Vincent (Christina) Fedorowicz, Anthony (Michele) Fedorowicz. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Wednesday, August 7, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk. in Rensselaer. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Community Hospice.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019