John G. Lee
Lee, John G. COLONIE John G. Lee, 93 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Friday July 3, 2020, at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and was the son of the late Robert E. and Anna Gentry Lee. John served in the US Navy during WWII. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration. John was an instructor for NYS Civil Service, a senior training technician for the NYS Dept. of Labor and for many years served as the director of training for NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation. He enjoyed playing hockey, hunting, hiking, camping, fishing, and gardening. John was an avid animal enthusiast. He is the beloved husband of 64 years to Loretta Plaske Lee. John is the devoted father of Kristine A. (Donald) Nusbaum and the late Jacqueline A. Lee. He is the cherished Pa of Amanda Nusbaum and Ryan Nusbaum. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave, Colonie. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, (apdaparkinson.org) 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view John's video tribute, visit CannonFuneral.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
