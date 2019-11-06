Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. "Jack" Merriman. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Merriman, John G. "Jack" AVERILL PARK John G. "Jack" Merriman, 81 of Terrace Drive, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born and raised in Albany, Jack was the son of the late John Merriman and Wanteta Corsica Genovesee and the devoted husband of Anna Foell Merriman. Jack was a graduate of Albany High School and carpenters school. He had worked at various construction companies through the carpenters union and prior to his retirement was an equipment manager at the Port of Albany. He had resided in East Greenbush for a time and in Averill Park for the past 47 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet trap shooting and camping at Speculator. Jack was a member of the First Bible Baptist Church in West Sand Lake and the Hendrick Hudson Fish & Game Club. Jack was the father of the late John Michael and Lawrence Patrick Merriman. Survivors in addition to his wife include his son Steven Shawn Merriman and his daughter Laurie Ann Merriman both of Averill Park; his sisters, Frances "Cheech" Gullinese of West Albany and Grace Oakes of Nassau; and his granddaughters, Kate Ann Merriman and Samantha Rose Clark. Relatives and friends are in invited and may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. If desired, donations in memory of John G. Merriman may be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit







