Murray, John G. GUILDERLAND John G. Murray, 72 of Guilderland, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Troy on August 23, 1947, John was the son of the late John Morrison Murray and Grace Ella (Davey) Murray of Schaghticoke. He was the devoted husband of Shelley K. Murray. They were married for ten years. John graduated from Hoosic Valley Central School in 1965. John served in the U.S. Navy in Arlington, Va. John worked for National Grid, formerly known as Niagara Mohawk, as a chief line mechanic in Troy for 38 years. John had a great love for his family. He was an avid golfer during his retirement years and loved his biannual trips to the Poconos with his golf buddies. He also enjoyed relaxing at the ocean in St. Augustine, Fla. during the winter months. John was a loving, thoughtful, and caring man who was always willing to give a hand to help others. John's sense of humor would brighten any day! John is survived by his daughters, Melissa Murray of Clifton Park, and Heather Fogarty (Tom) of Mechanicville; son John "Jack" Murray of Dover, N.H.; and stepdaughter Meredith K. Matt of Boston. He has six grandchildren, Hailee, Bella and Gabby Fogarty, and Nathaniel, Jeremiah, and Elijah Murray. John is also survived by his two sisters, Judy Kyer (Don) of Ruskin, Fla. and Marybelle Hansen (Doug) of Mechanicville; as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service will be held directly following the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local Veteran's Miracle Center of Albany at https://www.vmcalbany.org. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020