Blanchard, John H. Jr. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. John H. Blanchard Jr., 76 of Myrtle Beach, formerly of Schenectady, died July 7, 2019, in his South Carolina home. Born on April 1, 1943, in Gloversville, he was a first son of the late John H. Blanchard Sr. and Jean (Lavalla) Blanchard. One of six siblings, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol (2009); and late wife Diana Lucia (Battista) Blanchard. John was a retired senior mechanical designer at General Electric in Schenectady. He also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid pool player, hunter, fisherman, golfer, loved traveling, vacations, the outdoors, and especially the ocean. Survivors include a sister, Joni Blanchard of Spokane, Wash.; brothers, Raymond (Denise) Blanchard of Robinsville, N.J., Richard (Anne) Blanchard of Niskayuna, and William (Shirley) Blanchard of Brookfield, Mass.; his son Christopher Blanchard of Tempe, Ariz.; daughter Lisa (Blanchard) and Anthony Brown of Glenville; his three grandchildren, Krista (Paul) Donabella, Kayla Brown (Scott Battiste) and Chelsea Blanchard; great-grandchild, Luca Donabella; as well as several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, on Sunday, July 14, at 12 p.m. A calling period will be held prior that day from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 12, 2019