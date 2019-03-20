Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Connors. View Sign

Connors, John H. ALBANY John H. Connors, 83 of Albany, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019. He was the loving son of Harold John and Mabel Dugan Connors. He was the brother of the late David (Therese) Connors, Anne (Nancy Neher) Connors, Martha (William) Minahan, and Mark (Cathy) Connors. He was the loving husband of Anne Nerf Connors for 60 years. He was the father of Mary Connors Martin and the late Anne (Dave) Connors. He was the grandfather of William Busacker (Samantha Teater), Jennifer (Matthew) Crave, Mary Royale Martin, Luke Martin and Charles Martin. He was the great-grandfather of Owen and Callan Crave. John was a graduate of Siena, R.P.I. and SUNYA. He was lead physicist at KAPL. John was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church. John will be remembered for his love of God, family and friends. His keen intellect and quick wit brought joy to many. His family is very grateful for the compassionate care given to him while he lived at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, in All Saints Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (formerly St. Margaret Mary's). Visitation will be from 9:30 -10:45 a.m. on Friday in the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to The Community Hospice and sent to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







