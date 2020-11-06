Dross, John H. WATERFORD John H. Dross, 90, formerly of Waterford, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in New York City, he came to this area as a young boy and was educated in Cohoes schools. John was an insurance claims manager for Allstate Insurance Co. for 40 years retiring in 1989. He also worked with FEMA during emergencies. Prior to that he owned and operated Northside Collision Service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. John was a communicant of Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church in Latham and a member of the YMS of R at the church. He was a former member of the F.B. Peck Hose Co. in Waterford. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, polka dancing and bowling and had belonged to several leagues including one at the former Camps Bowling Alley in Waterford. He also took pride in his skills at brewing beer. He was the husband of the late Anna Peplowski Dross who died in 2016. He was the father of John M. Dross (Deborah) of Chestertown, Karen Zbikowski (Ronald Mucelli) of Cherry Hill, N.J., Donald Dross (Zofia) of Ballston Lake and the late Linda Dross. He was the brother of Ann Krupski of Waterford and the late Benjamin Fronczek. He was the proud grandfather of Michelle Dickinson (Kevin), John Dross (Angela), Dr. Krysty Dross, Ryan Dross, Dyan Zbikowski, Stephanie Zbikowski (Richard Bleakley) and Abigail Zbikowski; and great-grandfather of Landon, Elliot, Audrey, Rex and Zanna. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford on Saturday from 8 - 10 a.m. Funeral services will be private and interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church, 250 Maxwell Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com