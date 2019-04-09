Eaton, John H. NISKAYUNA John H. Eaton, age 65, passed away on April 2, 2019. Survived by wife, Marion; brothers, Robert (Lorraine) Eaton, William (Sheila) Eaton; sister Linda Eaton; two children, Michael Eaton, Melissa (Joe Eveland) Cobart; grandchildren, Emma, Morgan and Avery Eaton, Owen and Colin Cobart (friend Tim Cobart). He is predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Mary Eaton. A memorial is scheduled for April 14, 12-3 p.m., Verdoy Fire Department, 988 Troy Schenectady Rd. Latham. Donations may be made to The Alex Duncan and Family Fund at http://www.gofundme.com/alex-duncan-and-family-fund.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019