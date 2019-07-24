Harp, John H. III GREENPORT John H. Harp III, 74 of Greenport, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born on September 4, 1944 in Hudson, he was the son of John H. and Elsie (Rivenberg) Harp Jr. John was honorably discharged from the United States Army where he served from 1965-1968, earning a Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After serving his country, John furthered his education earning a degree as an L.P.N. where he practiced at Albany Medical Center. John specialized in the kidney transplant unit and retired after 41 years of practice. He loved photography and hiking, and especially loved his greyhounds Justice and Ali. John was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Albany. John's love of animals was evident, as he also worked at the Columbia-Greene Humane Society. Left to cherish John's memory are his sister Karen Kellerhouse; brother Brian (Tina) Harp; brother-in-law Ray Wolchak; nephews, Ken (Christy) Kellerhouse, Michael (Angela) Kellerhouse, Matthew and Joshua Wolchak; and great-nieces and nephews, Alex, Sydney, Wyatt and Annabelle. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister Kathy Wolchak; and brother-in-law Bob Kellerhouse. Funeral services in St. Mark's Lutheran Church are Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Cedar Park Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society. Please visit batesanderson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019