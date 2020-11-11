Koubek, John H. REXFORD John H. Koubek, 90 of Rexford, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., John was the son of the late Antoinette Egner and Emerich Koubek. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the 1950s. John retired in 2000 as a chief engineer after 30 years at the N.Y.S. Public Service Commission. He was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park and was active in their Hosanna Prayer Group. He was an enthusiastic basketball and baseball coach in Clifton Park for many years, participating in the CYO and many other leagues. He enjoyed volunteering for the Recreation Department in the N.Y.S. Prison System and veteran's groups. John was the husband of Elaine Scheuerman Koubek; father of Kathy Thomas (Ralph) of Huntington, N.Y., Susan Constantine (Tom) of Atlanta, Dan Koubek of Altamont, John E. Koubek of Gilbert, Ariz., Tim Koubek of Virginia Beach, Va., Greg Koubek (Natalie) of Agoura Hills, Calif., Mary Beth Raue (Mike) of Bethesda, Md. and Christa Koubek of Alexandria, Va.; brother of Mary Ann Fortier of Woodbridge, N.J., Thomas Koubek (Marilynn) of Florida and the late Mildred Knezo and John J. Koubek; and grandfather of Jessica, Cassandra, Riley, Caitlyn, Cameron, Colin, Helena, Olivia, Cassius, Mackenzie, Megan and Maxwell. John's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13, in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park. Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga Nation Cemetery in Schuylerville. For those who wish, the family suggests that donations be made in John's memory to St. Edward the Confessor Church or Homeboy Industries, 130 W. Bruno St., Los Angeles, CA, 90012. reillyandson.com