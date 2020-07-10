1/1
John H. LaBarge
1933 - 2020
LaBarge, John H. TROY John H. LaBarge, 87, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. John was born on March 16, 1933, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. and was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Ducharme) LaBarge. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He worked as a corrections officer at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, N.Y. for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Yankee Doodle Band for many years where he enjoyed playing his trumpet. John is survived by his brother, Robert W. LaBarge; his sister, Gail DeLuca; several nephews and their families and a granddaughter. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son, Thomas E. LaBarge; a niece and a nephew. A military service with honors will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Service
01:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
