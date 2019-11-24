Meerman, John H. PONCE INLET, Fla. John H. Meerman passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1921, to Hendrick and Cornelia Nieuwendyk Meerman in Baambrugge, Netherlands. At age 14, John was an apprentice meat cutter to his uncles, Arie and Jaap Nieuwendyk in Goude, Netherlands. He served in the Royal Dutch Navy with the NATO fleet during the Korean War. For several years, he worked on the Holland-American cruise ships: The New Amsterdam, The Ryndam and The Maasdam. In 1959, he moved to Selkirk to work on the Goes Dairy Farm for one year in appreciation of their sponsorship to enter the U.S.A. John was employed with Grand Union Company as meat manager for 32 years. John joined the "Hollipeep Wooden Shoe Dancers," a folk dance group. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling, golf and playing pinochle and poker. He joined his son, Hendrick on camping trips with the Boy Scouts. With his daughter Patricia, they would shovel an ice pond to go speed skating. The family moved to a seven-acre mini farm in Poestenkill where they raised Angus beef cattle, horse and chickens. He and his wife retired to Florida in 1993. John continued to work until the age of 82 for Publix Markets. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Connie Montanino Meerman; his son, Hendrick (Laura); his daughter, Patricia Hernandez (Michael); his beloved grandchildren, Nellleke and Zac Hayes Meerman and Alexander, Jacqueline and Elizabeth Hernandez and the late Gabrielle Hernandez. Also survived by his brother, Charles; sisters, Gerda, Tina, Lien and Corrie; and predeacesed by Jac, Thea and Hans. John was always thankful to God for his wonderful life, filled with strength, joy and loved ones. "Degenen die ik liefheb verlaat ik om degenen die ik lief had terug te vinden." "I am leaving the ones I love, to return to those I have loved." Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The interment will be in the Bennington Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington, Vt. at 1 p.m. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019