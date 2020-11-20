1/1
John H. Retell
1941 - 2020
Retell, John H. STILLWATER John H. Retell, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, peacefully at his home after a brief illness. Born in Mechanicville on January 24, 1941, the son of the late Nelson and Alphonsine "Alice" Retell, he was a 1960 graduate of Mechanicville High School. John joined the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Abbot DD-629, honorably discharged in 1962. John worked for National Grid as a chief hydro operator for 32 years before retirement. To keep active, John then worked for Innovations by V.P. of Ballston Lake until March 2020. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, and everything that had to do with the outdoors. He also enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid woodworker. John married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy A. Osborn, recently celebrating 59 years together. He is survived by his three sons, John (Debbie) Retell, Jeff (Heather) Retell, and Shawn Retell; grandchildren, Crystal (Justin) Baker, Josh (Jenn) Retell, Shawn (Savanah) Retell, Brooke, Samantha and Tanner Retell; great-grandchildren, Teya, Landen, Danika, Grant, Gavin, Alexis, Lincoln, Makenzie, and Brody; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by his siblings, Jeana (Rick) Bradt, Ken (Jean) Retell, Moe (Norma) Retell, and Mark (Sharon) Retell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Alice (John) Dworak. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required, and social distancing and attendance limitations will be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Malta Veterans Appreciation Program, c/o the DeVito- Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY, 12118. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
