John H. "Jack" Wainwright Jr.

Obituary
Wainwright, John H. "Jack" Jr. WATERVLIET John H. "Jack" Wainwright Jr., 67, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with his loving family by his side. Jack was the son of the late John Wainwright Sr. and Beverly (Thackrah) Wainwright. Jack was the devoted husband to JoAnn (Toro) Wainwright. They were married for over 23 years. He worked as a U.S. Postal carrier with the United States Post Office in Schenectady for 33 years. He loved to travel, especially to Disney World and Disney Land. He enjoyed watching movies and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his niece, Karen Segretto. Jack is survived by his wife, JoAnn Wainwright; and his stepchildren, Laura Golon and Erik (Lisa) Jurgensen. He was the proud grandfather of Zander Jurgensen. He is also survived by his brothers, David T. (Denise) and Bruce P. Wainwright; his sisters-in-laws, Beverly Ruffrage and Elizabeth (Joseph) Marcuccio; his nieces, Colleen and Terri; and his nephew, David Thomas. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019
