Haney, John "Red" Jr. GUILDERLAND John "Red" Haney Jr., age 92, died peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, attended by family at the Teresian House in Albany. He was born on April 30, 1927, in Canton to the late Guinevere and John Haney. John proudly served with the United States Army's 53rd Replacement Battalion and saw service in Germany during World War II. Shortly after his return from the service, John married his sweetheart, the late Shirley Murray. He is survived by his daughters: Kathryn Haney-Federoff (George) and Patricia DuBois (Robert); nine nephews and five nieces; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who loved the Adirondacks and in his later years became an avid golfer. He spent many of those years in the company of his longtime partner the late Louise Mormile. Prior to his retirement in 1989, he was employed as the manager of Bobrick Manufacturing's plant in Clifton Park. John's remains will be interred in a private ceremony in the Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 4, 2019