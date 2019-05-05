Harper, John "Ed" ALBANY John "Ed" Harper, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Ed was the son of the late Francis and Josephine (Carpenter) Harper. He was the devoted husband to Diane B. (Perrault) Harper. He attended Dade Community College in Florida for graphic arts, and worked in the printing industry for many years, and later retired as a safety officer with the N.Y.S. Department of Mental Health in Albany. Ed was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club, in Albany. He enjoyed boating, fishing, was an avid reader, loved history and political issues. He loved his camp in the Adirondacks. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his sister, Ann and his brother Frank. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Diane; and his children, Elizabeth Vadney and Peter Harper. He was the adored grandfather of Thomas and Dylan Vadney. He was the brother of Josephine Coffee and Thomas Harper. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Wednesday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019