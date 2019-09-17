Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H.M. Flagler. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead Street Albany , NY View Map Burial Following Services Our Lady of Angels Cemetery 1389 Central Avenue Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Flagler, John H.M. ALBANY John H.M. Flagler, 78, died peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Rumford, R.I., he was the son of the late John and Julliet Flagler. John was a graduate of Needham High School in Needham, Mass., Burdette College in Massachusetts, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his service, he worked in sales at various companies, including Mobil Oil, Matthew Bender and retired from Progressive Foods in 1996. He had a huge heart and was dedicated to helping others, whether it was delivering supplies to a food pantry or serving on the board of the men's club at All Saints Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion Zaloga Post. He loved fishing and was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. John lost his beloved wife of 53 years, Rosemary Ann (Micari) Flagler, in March 2019. He is survived by his children, Matthew of Andover, Mass., Mark (Leslie Ellis) of Niskayuna, and Joanna (Troy Varney) of Chicago; grandchildren, Anna Varney and Casey Ellis; his brother-in-law Patrick (Lucille) Micari of Fairport, N.Y.; nephew Joseph (Sonia) Micari of Pittsford; sisters, Rachel (George) Pressley and Margaret (Wes) Barkley and many cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church located at 16 Homestead St., Albany. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, located at 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Burial will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery at 1389 Central Ave, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family online please visit









Flagler, John H.M. ALBANY John H.M. Flagler, 78, died peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Rumford, R.I., he was the son of the late John and Julliet Flagler. John was a graduate of Needham High School in Needham, Mass., Burdette College in Massachusetts, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his service, he worked in sales at various companies, including Mobil Oil, Matthew Bender and retired from Progressive Foods in 1996. He had a huge heart and was dedicated to helping others, whether it was delivering supplies to a food pantry or serving on the board of the men's club at All Saints Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion Zaloga Post. He loved fishing and was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. John lost his beloved wife of 53 years, Rosemary Ann (Micari) Flagler, in March 2019. He is survived by his children, Matthew of Andover, Mass., Mark (Leslie Ellis) of Niskayuna, and Joanna (Troy Varney) of Chicago; grandchildren, Anna Varney and Casey Ellis; his brother-in-law Patrick (Lucille) Micari of Fairport, N.Y.; nephew Joseph (Sonia) Micari of Pittsford; sisters, Rachel (George) Pressley and Margaret (Wes) Barkley and many cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church located at 16 Homestead St., Albany. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, located at 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Burial will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery at 1389 Central Ave, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close