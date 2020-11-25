Hogan, John "Stan" CLIFTON PARK John "Stan" Hogan, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Wesley Health Care Center after a long illness. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Daniel and Mary Decatur Hogan. He was a 1953 graduate of Keveny Memorial Academy.Stan was employed at the US Arsenal in Watervliet for 22 years and retired in 2002 as a systems analyst. Prior to that, he was employed at Memorial Hospital in Albany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Stan was a member of the Cohoes-Waterford Lodge of Elks. He was an avid follower of college basketball and also enjoyed classic movies. However, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his devoted wife Nancy McDonough Hogan; and his loving children, Melanie Connelly (Scott) and Melissa Maloney (Edward) of Clifton Park. He was the brother of Ellen Tremblay (late: John), Daniel Hogan (Katie) of Cohoes and the late Mary Mason (late Marsh). He was the proud grandfather of Nicole Pickering (Andrew), Brooke Connelly (Collin), Erin, Sean and Meghan Maloney; and great-grandfather of Kinsley and Brayden Pickering. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com