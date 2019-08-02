Albany Times Union Obituaries
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home
105 Vliet Blvd.
Cohoes, NY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home
105 Vliet Blvd.
Cohoes, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home
105 Vliet Blvd.
Cohoes, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter & Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church
Cohoes, NY
View Map
John Hryckowian


1955 - 2019
John Hryckowian Obituary
Hryckowian, John RALEIGH, N.C. On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, John Nicholas Hryckowian, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 63 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Dolores DiMauro Hryckowian of 46 years; daughter Michelle Giunta (Tony); son Christopher Hryckowian (Michelle); and his precious grandson Bo. John will forever be remembered by his sisters, Lydia Loguercio (Jimmy), Maria Bechand (the late Ronnie), Cathy Jones (Jimmy), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. John, a proud Ukrainian, was born on December 18, 1955, in Cohoes to the late Iwan (John) and Helena Husianycia Hryckowian. He is a Union College graduate and moved to Poughkeepsie, where he lived for 33 years. John worked as a dedicated employee of IBM for 38 years as an electrical engineer until his retirement in 2012. After retiring from IBM, John continued his employment with Encore Semi developing detailed physical designs of the most complex computer processors of their time. John and his wife Dee relocated to Raleigh, N.C. and built a second home in Bozeman, Mont. to be able to spend time with their grandson. John will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, being a hard worker, and his infectious smile and contagious laugh. In his free time John enjoyed playing golf, watching hockey, and traveling with good friends. Relatives and friends may visit Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Sunday, August 4, from 3-6 p.m. A Panakhyda service will be held at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. in St. Peter & Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Waterford. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2019
