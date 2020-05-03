Huyck, John "Jack" Jr. MECHANICVILLE John "Jack" Huyck Jr. passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Jack was born on July 22, 1941, to his parents, Mary (Flanigan) and John Huyck of South Troy. Jack graduated from Catholic High in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1966 on the USS Cascade. Jack worked at General Electric in Schenectady for 37 years where he did many jobs including a chipper grinder, forklift operator, and a turbine painter. Jack loved sharing stories of his childhood including helping his parents at their store, John and Mary Huyck's Grocery and Deli, in South Troy. Jack served as an altar boy at St. Mary's throughout his school years. Jack enjoyed the horse races and loved teaching his family how to bet the horses in Saratoga. Jack's grandchildren and great-grandchildren have many fond memories of Jack including walks along the canal in Cohoes, bowling at Cohoes bowl, camping, golfing, fishing, delivering newspapers, playing trivia, and all of Jacks many stories. Jack is described as having the best imagination. Jack loved to sing and dance and at times would talk like a Leprechaun. Jack had a love for his country and always thanked many for being a great American. He had the opportunity to attend the honor flight with his grandson. Jack enjoyed visits to the V.A. to catch up with other veterans. Jack loved animals and had several over the years that he enjoyed walking. Jack loved junk food and would always be offering a can of coke to anyone that came by. Jack is survived by a host of family and extended family including the Floods, Bulls, Thomass, and Dickinsons. Sadly he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Huyck; and his beloved son, Patrick Huyck. Jack touched many lives including family, friends, and strangers. Jack received excellent care at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes where he spent the last several months of his life. The family would also like to thank the Hospice staff that gave him peace and dignity over the last several weeks. The family will be having a private service at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville and burial in the Saratoga National Cemetery. A larger gathering will take place at a later date to celebrate Jack's life. Those wishing to remember Jack in a special way are asked to donate to any local veteran's group in memory of John "Jack" Huyck Jr. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Mike you have, with his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.