Angrisano, John J. WYNANTSKILL John J. Angrisano, 89, passed from this life in the comfort of his home on October 31, 2020. Born and raised in Snyders Corners, he was the fourth of ten children born to the late Vito and Mary Angrisano. John was a devoted lifelong parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill serving as one of the original altar servers at its St. Mark's Chapel in Snyders Corners, and later as a long-time usher and member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a proud graduate of Troy High School. John was a consummate family man remaining true to his Italian heritage when, at the age of 16, he assumed the role of the family patriarch to his six younger siblings following the untimely death of his father. He worked as a construction laborer early in his life and later joined N.Y. Telephone where he would remain until his retirement. He was an early member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for the Thomas S. Connolly Funeral Home in Wynantskill. He spent several years working alongside his brother Louis and many nieces and nephews at Lou's family restaurant, Doby's Submarine in West Sand Lake. He was a dutiful volunteer at the Doors of Hope for many years picking up or delivering donations to those in need. John was a member of the Wynantskill Fire Department for 62 years serving with so many close friends and his little brother, Joseph. He held several line officer positions there, was the department president and held the financial secretary position for over 20 years. He was a life member of the North Greenbush Ambulance Association serving for 55 years, many as a volunteer EMT and a term as treasurer. John is survived by his adoring big sister Catherine "Tootie" (late Clifton) Horton and his little sister and caregiver, Gloria Lester (late LeRoy). He is also survived by his treasured friend, Evvie Cushine and her sons, Colin and Connor; as well as his sisters-in-law, Judy and Patricia Angrisano (the wives of his late twin brother Michael "Mickey" and Louis "The Boss"). He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary (late Alec) Blackburn and Jane Page; his brothers, Victor "Sonny" (late Patricia), Joseph (late Joan), and James; and his very good friend, Donald "Cush" Cushine Jr. and his family. He was also predeceased by a niece and several nephews and is survived many more nieces and nephews. His sisters would like to thank his home caregivers led by his special friend, Carmen Delossantos. They are also grateful to his friend, Mary McDade, for bringing the Body of Christ to John in his home when he was no longer able to travel out. Finally, special thanks to Fathers Anthony Ligato and Zach Chichester for their kind counsel to John in his time of need. Calling hours are Tuesday, November 3, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4. The Rite of Committal and burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 79 Brunswick Road, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the church are required. In lieu of flowers, his family asks anyone to donate in John's memory to St. Jude the Apostle Church or the Wynantskill Fire Department, 511 Church Street, Wynantskill, NY, 12198. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
.