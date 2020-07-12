1/1
John J. Bowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bowler, John J. BALLSTON SPA John J. Bowler, 56, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2020. Born in Ithaca, he was the loving son of the late Kenneth and June Bowler.After graduating from Ballston Spa High School, he went on to Ithaca College where he earned a B.F.A. degree. John was a talented actor who worked in New York City, before moving back upstate to pursue his many interests. John worked as a master carpenter with amazing skill and perfection. He was also able to put his acting talent to work in 2011 as the host of National Geographic's "Mad Scientists." His unlimited creative artistic abilities included playing music, writings and humorous illustrations. John was truly the definition of a present-day Renaissance Man. A personal achievement of John's was implementing and directing the Prospect Center's Annual Volleyball Tournament for over two decades, along with his brother Chris. John had three well known passions; his family, golf and his love for nature, which is how he spent his free time. Family and golf were tied for first place. He is survived by his beloved wife Debbie; son Justin Eistertz (by marriage) and Trish; cherished granddaughter Ella, who adored her "Papa"; son Ben Eistertz (by marriage) and his wife Meaghan; brother Christopher (Karen); nephew Marcus Bowler (Crystal) and their children, Hunter, Daniel and Estella; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. John was loved dearly by his family and many lifelong friends. A celebration in honor of John's life will be announced at a later date. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved