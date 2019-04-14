Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Carella. View Sign









Carella, John J. ALBANY John J. "Jack" Carella, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Teresian House in Albany. Born and raised in Troy, he was the son of the late Dominic Carella and Rose M. Valenti Carella. Jack was a graduate of St. Augustine's School, La Salle Institute and Villanova University. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in North Africa prior to his honorable discharge in 1962. Jack dedicated his career to the profession of public accounting, co-founding the firm Carella and McKnight in 1962. He later merged Carella and McKnight with Urbach, Kahn and Werlin PC in 1978 where he was a shareholder until his retirement in 1993. After retiring from the firm, he kept his professional skills sharp working as a bankruptcy trustee and receiver in various cases. Jack was an outstanding youth athlete participating in softball and basketball. As an adult, he led an active lifestyle with many hobbies including owning harness horses, coaching youth baseball, cheering for Villanova basketball, Cleveland Browns, Boston Celtics and New York Yankees, golfing, and playing adult fast pitch softball. His favorite hobby was cooking, serving as "head chef" for family holidays, get-togethers, and other special occasions. He was a communicant of St. Thomas Church of Delmar and a longtime volunteer and financial adviser to the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Carondelet. Jack was especially proud of his family. He is survived by his loving wife Geraldine McGovern Carella of 52 years; his sister Claire McGarvey (Gerard); and his cherished children, Jacqueline M. Mendel (Stephen) of Cape May Courthouse, N.J. and Joseph D. Carella of Arlington, Va. His true pride and joy were his beautiful granddaughters, Emily M. Mendel and Elizabeth R. Mendel. He is also survived my many cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Liverpool, England. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. There will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to any of the following organizations: Catholic Charities or Villanova University. Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019

