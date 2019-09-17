Carras, John J. EAST HARTFORD, Conn. John J. Carras of East Hartford passed away on September 5, 2019. He was born in Albany, son of John J. and Deborah A. (Bruno) Carras of Ravena. He was a school psychologist at Berlin High School for eleven years where he had a positive impact on many lives. He was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Church, parish of St. Edmund Campion, in East Hartford where he served as a eucharistic minister. John loved the outdoors, nature and all it was. He was happiest traveling the country with his family. John always made sure never to miss Anthony's baseball games or Renee's basketball games. He was also an ardent Michigan football fan. The best thing about John was that he never went to bed without saying "I love you" to his family. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved and devoted wife Michelle (Finan) Carras; his treasured children, Anthony and Renee; his mother and father-in-law, Mark and Mona (Gilbert) Finan of East Hartford; his sisters, Nicole Carras of Ravena and Jennifer (Carras) Marzello and her husband Spencer of Clifton Park. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted son, husband, father, brother and friend. Services were held in Connecticut and burial is private. In lieu of flowers, at the family's request, memorial contributions may be made to the Renee and Anthony Carras Education Fund, #6776541568 c/o TD Bank, 29 Main St., East Hartford, CT, 06118. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, Conn. is entrusted with his arrangements. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view John's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019