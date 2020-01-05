|
Clements, John J. SARATOGA SPRINGS John J. "Jerry" Clements, 72 of Underwood Drive, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born on September 17, 1947, in Albany, he was a son of the late Samuel and Florence (Mullis) Clements. He attended Cardinal McCloskey High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Following his service in 1971, he went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Siena College. He spent his career with the telephone company from collecting coins to human resources, ending up in computer administration. For all those who knew Jerry, they know of his love of nature, especially "the bog." Not only an Eagle Scout himself, he spent many of his years working with the Boy Scouts, sharing his Native American heritage with all, including schools, and was an active member of the Church of St. Peter. He is remembered for his willingness to help others. Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, JoAnn (Neuner) Clements, whom he married on June 28, 1969; one son, Christopher Clements of Portland, Ore.; one daughter, Laurie Hinds of Wilton; five grandchildren, Parker, Eleanor and Graham Clements, Jonathan and Ethan Hinds; one sister Arlene Clements of Halfmoon and one brother Richard Clements of Wynantskill. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Kathleen Mooney; and one brother, Samuel Clements. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, in the church, by the Reverend Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Burial with military honors will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373) and online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020