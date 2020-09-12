1/1
John J. Clemmer
Clemmer, John J. BERNE John J. Clemmer, 77, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19 and reckless conditions of being in a nursing home for rehabilitation. He was born in New York, N.Y. to the late Dr. John J. and Edna S. Clemmer on September 22, 1942. John attended the Boys Academy of Albany, High Moyne Academy of New Hampshire and the Fryeburg Academy of Maine. He was the owner of Tri-City Towing Inc., and the Village Mobil Inc. He was one of the founders of the Gasoline Retailers Association of New York. He is survived by his wife Linda R. Clemmer; his children, Todd A., Lisa A., and Chad A. Clemmer; his niece and nephews, Robert, John and Susan Crisalli, Bret Lochner, and James and Zachery Bell. He was the brother-in-law of John and Carol Crisalli. He was predeceased by his sister Karen Clemmer; and sister-in-law Diane Bell. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 1:30 p.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Rock Road Chapel, 96 Rock Rd., Berne, NY, 12023, First Lutheran Church, 646 State St., Albany, NY, 12206 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
