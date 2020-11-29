Conlon, John J. Jr. GREENVILLE John J. Conlon Jr., 83, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Brooklyn on March 19, 1937, a son of the late John J. and Ruth McCartie Conlon. John was raised and educated in Rochelle Park, N.J., and moved to Greenville in the early 1960s. He worked as a teamster truck driver for many years and was retired. John was a member of the Norton Hill Wildlife Club and was an outdoorsman, enjoying duck hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Holmes Conlon; children, John Conlon III (Patti), Michael Conlon (Charlene), Eileen Conlon, and Daniel Conlon (Laura); brothers, Robert Conlon (Barbara) and Joseph Conlon (Marilyn); three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Monday, November 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. Masks are required, social distancing will be observed, and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. John's funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, December 1, at 12 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 4987 State Route 81, Greenville. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow the Mass in the Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Greenville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 332, Greenville, NY, 12083 would be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com
