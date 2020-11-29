1/
John J. Conlon Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conlon, John J. Jr. GREENVILLE John J. Conlon Jr., 83, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Brooklyn on March 19, 1937, a son of the late John J. and Ruth McCartie Conlon. John was raised and educated in Rochelle Park, N.J., and moved to Greenville in the early 1960s. He worked as a teamster truck driver for many years and was retired. John was a member of the Norton Hill Wildlife Club and was an outdoorsman, enjoying duck hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Holmes Conlon; children, John Conlon III (Patti), Michael Conlon (Charlene), Eileen Conlon, and Daniel Conlon (Laura); brothers, Robert Conlon (Barbara) and Joseph Conlon (Marilyn); three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Monday, November 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. Masks are required, social distancing will be observed, and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. John's funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, December 1, at 12 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 4987 State Route 81, Greenville. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow the Mass in the Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Greenville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 332, Greenville, NY, 12083 would be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
A J CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME - Greenville
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Burial
Greenville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A J CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME - Greenville
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY 12083
(518) 966-8313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved