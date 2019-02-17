Conway, John J. LANSINGBURGH John J. Conway of Lansingburgh, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, unexpectedly. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John J. and Florence M. Powell Conway and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Mr. Conway retired from General Electric Silicones in Waterford and had been employed there as a shipping coordinator. John enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Green Island Rod & Gun Club, Brunswick Sportsman's Club and the Polish American Club in South Troy. He was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh and formerly St. Joseph's Church in South Troy. Devoted brother of Florence M. Conway and Shirley A. Conway, both of Troy, the late Daniel J. Conway, who is survived by his wife Antoinette of Troy, the late Mary Warner, who is survived by her husband Earl of Poughquag, the late Helen Purcell who is survived by her husband Thomas of Troy and the late Catherine A. Conway; also survived by his nephews, Glenn (Dee) Warner of Warrensburg and John and Patrick Warner of Poughquag; his niece Deborah (Jeff) Steigerwald of Lake Desolation. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, thence to St. Joseph's Church, 416 Third St., Troy, where at 10 a.m. the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 18, at the funeral home. Interment with Navy honors will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in South Troy. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or , Memorials Processing, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, in memory of John J. Conway. Please express your online condolences or send flowers by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary